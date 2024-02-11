Letter: Is Dems’ anti-Trump move to keep power?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why are Democrats frightened and may attempt to omit former President Donald Trump from our ballot? Are they afraid that they might lose their stranglehold on Hawaii politics?

That certainly isn’t the way democracy is supposed to work. Shame on them.

Ronald Torngren

Mililani

