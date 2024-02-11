Letter: Build Maui units for long run, not interim

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We read recently that the state, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would build 214 temporary houses on 63 acres at Kaanapali (“FEMA plans to build homes in Kaanapali,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). Major work is needed to add utilities. The report said the houses would be used for about 18 months.

Why would the development not be used long-term for affordable housing, rather than be moved? Perhaps for 10% more investment, the houses would be good for much longer.

Daniel C. Smith

Pearl City

