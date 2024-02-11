Editorial | Letters Letter: Build Maui units for long run, not interim Today Updated 1:11 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! We read recently that the state, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would build 214 temporary houses on 63 acres at Kaanapali (“FEMA plans to build homes in Kaanapali,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. We read recently that the state, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would build 214 temporary houses on 63 acres at Kaanapali (“FEMA plans to build homes in Kaanapali,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). Major work is needed to add utilities. The report said the houses would be used for about 18 months. Why would the development not be used long-term for affordable housing, rather than be moved? Perhaps for 10% more investment, the houses would be good for much longer. Daniel C. Smith Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Protest not antisemitic or disturbing the peace