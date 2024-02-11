comscore Letter: Build Maui units for long run, not interim | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Build Maui units for long run, not interim

  • Today
  • Updated 1:11 a.m.

We read recently that the state, with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, would build 214 temporary houses on 63 acres at Kaanapali (“FEMA plans to build homes in Kaanapali,” Star-Advertiser, Jan. 31). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Protest not antisemitic or disturbing the peace

Scroll Up