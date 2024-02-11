Hawaii teens report persistent mental-health problems
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1:10 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Notes from students expressing support and sharing coping strategies paper a wall at a Florida school on World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10. More than one-third of Hawaii’s public high school students in a survey reported that they had felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two or more weeks in a row in the prior 12 months.