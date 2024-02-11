Maui businesses struggle amid signs of hope

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Property manager Lisa Agdeppa, left, new owner Dany White and previous owner of Pineapple Beachwear Vivian Potratz celebrated the transfer of the Paia store’s lease on Tuesday. White lost her Maui Memories store in the Lahaina wildfire.
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Dany White, who lost her business, Maui Memories, during the Lahaina fires has assumed the lease for Pineapple Beachwear and will restart her business in Paia. “It’s very scary,” White said. “But I love retail and I’m not giving up yet. I hope I made the right decision.”
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Co-founder and CEO of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice David Yamashiro, right, and Mousa Hassan on Wednesday looked over the debris left by the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed most of Lahaina along with the The Marketplace at Lahaina.
-
ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Vivian Potratz, previous owner of Pineapple Beachwear, helps Sherry Eldridge and Gary Eldridge, visitors from Kansas City.