Hawaii News

Maui businesses struggle amid signs of hope

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:10 a.m.
  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Property manager Lisa Agdeppa, left, new owner Dany White and previous owner of Pineapple Beachwear Vivian Potratz celebrated the transfer of the Paia store’s lease on Tuesday. White lost her Maui Memories store in the Lahaina wildfire.

    Property manager Lisa Agdeppa, left, new owner Dany White and previous owner of Pineapple Beachwear Vivian Potratz celebrated the transfer of the Paia store’s lease on Tuesday. White lost her Maui Memories store in the Lahaina wildfire.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Dany White, who lost her business, Maui Memories, during the Lahaina fires has assumed the lease for Pineapple Beachwear and will restart her business in Paia. “It’s very scary,” White said. “But I love retail and I’m not giving up yet. I hope I made the right decision.”

    Dany White, who lost her business, Maui Memories, during the Lahaina fires has assumed the lease for Pineapple Beachwear and will restart her business in Paia. “It’s very scary,” White said. “But I love retail and I’m not giving up yet. I hope I made the right decision.”

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Co-founder and CEO of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice David Yamashiro, right, and Mousa Hassan on Wednesday looked over the debris left by the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed most of Lahaina along with the The Marketplace at Lahaina.

    Co-founder and CEO of Ululani’s Hawaiian Shave Ice David Yamashiro, right, and Mousa Hassan on Wednesday looked over the debris left by the Aug. 8 wildfire that destroyed most of Lahaina along with the The Marketplace at Lahaina.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Vivian Potratz, previous owner of Pineapple Beachwear, helps Sherry Eldridge and Gary Eldridge, visitors from Kansas City.

    Vivian Potratz, previous owner of Pineapple Beachwear, helps Sherry Eldridge and Gary Eldridge, visitors from Kansas City.

Some Maui business owners wonder when they’ll get more government help to stabilize or restart their businesses. Read more

