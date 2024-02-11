State opens second kauhale homelessness project in Kaneohe

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The state’s ongoing effort to build kauhale projects to reduce homelessness now includes a newly constructed one in Windward Oahu.

Gov. Josh Green’s office opened Ka Malu Koolau kauhale, or tiny home village, on Friday in Kaneohe’s Haiku Valley.

HomeAid Hawaii, a nonprofit development partner in the project, planned and constructed the $1.3 million project at 45-889 Pookela St. The site is a baseyard for the state Department of Transportation, and adjacent to Windward Community College and Kaneohe District Park.

The new kauhale will provide housing for about 34 people at a time, include 24/7 security, house intake/management staff and offer peer support, state officials say. Residents will also have restroom facilities, shower trailers, a laundry area and access to daily meals. Office space is provided for on-site care coordination.

HomeAid, through its network of builders and trades, reduced the cost of construction and development by about $700,000 through pro bono labor and donated materials and supplies, according to state officials.

“Homelessness should not be accepted as normal in our society,” Green said in a written statement. “We are seeing that Hawaii’s communities are opening their eyes to those suffering around them and are coming together to support the kauhale effort. Some individuals have even come forward asking that we help their own loved ones and friends.

“I am glad to have them join me in saying, ‘yes in my backyard,’” the governor added. “Housing is health care, and this is truly the path forward for our state.”

Kauhale are communal living spaces, often envisioned as tiny homes with shared bathrooms and kitchens, though such projects could also be created in an existing apartment, dormitory or office building, state officials said, adding that the defining feature of a kauhale is that it functions like a village.

The kauhale name, Ka Malu Koolau, is meant to reflect the protection and safety of the most vulnerable people in Windward Oahu.

It is the second kauhale opened under Green’s administration. The first was a medical kauhale across from The Queen’s Medical Center and next to the state Department of Health’s headquarters on Punchbowl Street. The Punchbowl kauhale was closed in December after more than six months.

“Kauhale like this will serve unique community needs across the state,” John Mizuno, statewide Homeless Coordinator of the Office of the Governor, said in a statement. “What we found for Ka Malu Koolau is that the community shared similar concerns for their homeless neighbors living on the streets and in encampments in the mountains.”

“We all want safe places for ourselves and our families,” Mizuno added. “Ka Malu Koolau is the state’s solution to providing compassionate care for those most in need throughout Windward Oahu.”

Windward resident and community advocate Mahealani Cypher said the rise of homeless people in places like Kaneohe has increased over the years.

“It is gratifying that this kauhale will serve our local homeless people first, because, in our view, that is where our need is the greatest,” she said.

However, others in the community say not enough public comment was solicited by the state over this homeless project.

“I don’t think the community was consulted enough or were given notice or allowed to give feedback,” Kaneohe Neighborhood Board Vice Chair Adriel Lam told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “A lot of the questions that came up (about this project) at the last neighborhood board meeting were basically unanswered.”

Meanwhile, Project Vision Hawaii is the state’s operating partner for Ka Malu Koolau kauhale.

Project Vision, according to Green’s office, will provide daily meals, case management services, 24/7 intake/management staff, as well as around-the-clock security.

In addition, Project Vision will coordinate public outreach about the project including with local government, community organizations and churches, and others “to meet the needs of the community and the people served by Ka Malu Koolau” kauhale, the state said.

Green’s office said through kauhale projects, like Ka Malu Koolau, it has a goal to decrease statewide homelessness by 50% in his first term in office. Green’s term ends Dec. 7, 2026.