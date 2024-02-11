Kahuku’s Esera wins third OIA girls wrestling title

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For someone who is relishing every moment of her final year of high school wrestling, Kahuku’s Maia Esera doesn’t spend a lot of time on the mat in big tournaments.

Esera pinned Janelle Mattos of Waipahu in the final at 190 pounds after doing the same to Ana Davis of Moanalua in the semifinals to earn her third OIA championship at Leilehua on Saturday.

“Today was my first match with a goal of not leaving any doubt,” Esera said. “They were both good matches, they were fun, but I felt dominant.”

Esera campaigned at 225 pounds her first two seasons, but with the state increasing the weight class to 235 she is now bigger than her opponents. She consistently weighed in around 190 last year.

Adiana Daoang of Moanalua doubled up with her second OIA title at 100 pounds, pinning rival Serah Yogi of Pearl City in under a minute after Yogi upset her at Officials. Taydem Uemura defended her title for the Chargers, beating Annabell Hunter of Moanalua 11-1 at 135 pounds. It is Uemura’s third OIA crown.

Kapolei’s Eloise Woolsey and Zaira Sugui of Moanalua stayed on pace for an OIA slam as sophomores, with Woolsey beating Kaleialohamaikalani Yasumura of Moanalua 5-2 and Sugui pinning Kapolei’s Kaui Lee-Tynan. Bethany Chargualaf of Campbell repeated at 170 pounds. Moanalua’s long list of winners included Sky Ramos at 100 pounds, Kaitlyn Fong at 110, Laylee Pasion at 115, Nahenahe Kalamau at 125 and Nohilani Kukonu at 145. Na Menehune were an easy winner in the team standings, with 311.5 points to Pearl City’s 180 and Campbell’s 149.5.

Kalina Hotema of Kalani won at 120 and Lyriq Lopes gave Kahuku another title at 130. Teizannahope Paleafei won for Farrington at 235.

Esera is 46-0 in her high school career despite missing her freshman year when COVID-19 canceled the season. She already holds two state titles but won’t get a chance for the slam.

“Everyone always brings it up to me, I know,” Esera said. “The most I will ever get it a three-peat. COVID was trash, but I am so grateful for the opportunity and it helped fuel me for that season and the fire carried on to this year.”