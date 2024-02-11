comscore Kahuku’s Esera wins third OIA girls wrestling title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku’s Esera wins third OIA girls wrestling title

  • By Jerry Campany
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.
  • COURTESY LIZZIE WOOLSEY / DIZZIESHOTS Kahuku’s Maia Esera tried to control Janelle Mattos of Waipahu on Saturday.

For someone who is relishing every moment of her final year of high school wrestling, Kahuku’s Maia Esera doesn’t spend a lot of time on the mat in big tournaments. Read more

