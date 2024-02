Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With undefeated career records in the ILH and state wrestling tournaments, Kamehameha senior Evan Kusumoto had nothing to prove.

But he proved something to himself anyway.

Kusumoto beat Mid-Pacific’s Logan Lau 3-2 to win the boys 120-pound weight class in the ILH championships at his home gym on Saturday, giving him his third league title. His freshman season was wiped out by COVID-19, otherwise he could have become the fourth Kamehameha boy to earn the slam.

Kusumoto, who won state titles at 106 and 113 pounds, moved up to 120 to challenge Lau. The Owls senior was also undefeated in his career at the ILH tournament, ruling the 120 class the past two years.

“A lot of people said that I got two easy state championships in small, easy weight classes,” Kusumoto said. “I want to show everyone that I am the best here and can get it done in any weight class. I’m going to chase the toughest competition.”

Lau beat Kusumoto the first time they met and the Warrior evened the score last month. He trailed 1-0 in the third period on Saturday but turned it around with an escape and a takedown with just over a minute left and let out a primal scream when the clock showed zeros.

They will be in the same bracket at states in two weeks along with Lanai’s Diesel Del Rosario, who beat Kusumoto at the Officials tournament. That was Kusumoto’s only other loss this season.

“It’s a real tough bracket this year,” Kusumoto said. “When I get it done, it’s going to mean the world to me. Great things happen with courage.”

Hanalani’s Xander Erolin joined Kusumoto as a winner of the most unfortunate slam, topping Zayvien Balisacan of Saint Louis 11-3 to win the 157-pound class. Like Kusumoto, Erolin finished his career unbeaten in the league tournament and will be going for his third state title as a senior.

Other repeat champions were Saint Louis sophomore Hunter Berger at 126, who is halfway to a true slam, and fellow Crusader Kaihi Cobb-Adams at 150.

Other ILH champions are Roame Garcia (106 pounds), Eli Suan (113) and Kaeo Catrett (285) of Saint Louis (106 pounds). Kamehameha had the rest of the champions with Kupaamauloa Kekauoha (132), Noah McKenzie (138), Samson Paaluhi (144), Ramsey Nishida (165), Tauataina Tuikolongahau (175), Kalei Harbottle (190) and Elvis Miller (215).

That effort gave the Warriors the team title, with Punahou in second and ‘Iolani in third.

No matter what happens in two weeks, Kusumoto won’t become the second Kamehameha boy, along with Kuysen Terukina in 2020, to win four state crowns. He somehow doesn’t mind.

“I’m really grateful for freshman year because it allowed me to improve and jump levels in high school,” Kusumoto said. “I can’t dwell on it because at the end of the day I am grateful to have that year off.”