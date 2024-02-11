comscore Moanalua’s Taam on his way to OIA boys wrestling history | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Moanalua’s Taam on his way to OIA boys wrestling history

  • By Jerry Campany jcampany@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:07 a.m.
  • COURTESY LIZZIE WOOLSEY / DIZZIESHOTS Moanalua’s Tyger Taam picked up his third OIA title on Saturday.

    COURTESY LIZZIE WOOLSEY / DIZZIESHOTS

    Moanalua’s Tyger Taam picked up his third OIA title on Saturday.

Moanalua’s Tyger Taam would be the last to say it, but he is on a path to becoming one of the greatest boys wrestlers in OIA history. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Feb. 11, 2024

Scroll Up