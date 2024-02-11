Moanalua’s Taam on his way to OIA boys wrestling history

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Moanalua’s Tyger Taam would be the last to say it, but he is on a path to becoming one of the greatest boys wrestlers in OIA history.

The junior beat fellow OIA champion Koen Shigemoto of Mililani 11-1 for his third league crown on Saturday at Leilehua. He already has two state titles in his pocket going into the HHSAA tournament in two weeks.

Only two boys have won four OIA crowns: Chaeden Grace Reyes of Moanalua in 2013 and Kahuku’s Richard Torres in 2007.

“I don’t like to put myself up there, I want to stay humble,” Taam said. “I don’t want to brag about myself, I just want to try my best out there and let it show.”

Taam had three matches on Saturday, winning one by pin and another by a 19-2 technical fall before taking out Shigemoto. He was the only one to win his third OIA title, but was far from alone as a repeater.

Waipahu heavyweight Caleb Lauifi dominated the 285-pound division, pinning rival Elijah Peau of Waianae in the third period after winning his first two matches 11-3 and with a 27-second pin.

Castle junior Keegan Goeas was even more dominant to repeat at 157 pounds, the first Knight to do so.

Usual suspects Bransen Porter of Waianae (145 pounds) and Kulika Corpuz of Mililani (120) added second titles.

Colt Kalaukoa won at 106 pounds to give Castle multiple champions for the first time in more than a decade and Pai’ea Kamakaala gave Kahuku a rare championship at 113.

Campbell’s Shawn Kato broke through at 120 pounds, Ryker Shimabukuro of Kapolei won a long-awaited title at 132 and teammate Mayhem Woolsey was unstoppable at 165. Christian Stephan gave the Hurricanes their third title with an overtime win at 215 pounds.

Jerusalem Jackson ruled 190 pounds for Mililani and Jensen Tanele gave Campbell something to celebrate at 175.

Joshua Adiniwin matched Taam with the championship at 150 pounds, helping Na Menehune to the team title with 199.5 points to outscore Mililani (157.5) and surprising Kalani (157.5). Moanalua regained the crown it held from 2019 to 2022 but relinquished it to Kapolei last year.

“We are looking good, hopefully we can bring (states) home again,” Taam said. “I think we have a shot, Kamehameha is tough but we have been training hard all season and having fun leading to this moment.”