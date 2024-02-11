Waimea girls prevail in state paddling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Waimea Menehunes girls paddling team powered to victory in the Hawaiian Airlines/HHSAA Canoe Paddling Championships on Saturday in Hilo Bay. Read more

Waimea’s team was comprised of Kahiau Makua, Iliau Makua, Aveda Maligro, Tenecee Simao, Ambriel Kanahele, Makalapua Kaukahi and Ihilani Vea. The Menehunes’ time was 4:09.39. Mid-Pacific (4:14.23) was second, followed by Kamehameha (4:14.64).

Kamehameha won the mixed final at 3:49.69, with ‘Iolani (3:53.89) second and Waimea (3:55.32) third.

Kamehameha team members were Ezekiel Fernandez, Hali’a Sniffen, Kaikane Thatcher-West, Bethani Kaleleiki, Kaiehu Kawainui, Sarah Sataraka, Kaiao Kauahikau, Waile’a Daniel, Makani Matsumoto and Kawika Spalding.

‘Iolani won the boys title at 3:36.18, with Punahou (3:37.04) second and Seabury Hall (3:44.36) third.

‘Iolani team members were Ahinav Erukulapati, Castle Foti, Caniel Jean Baptiste, Kekoa Lufrano, Richard Lee, William Churchill, Laaukuike Pelaso, Blaze Hedani, Trenton Lau and Kaniela Sparling.

At Hilo Bay

Varsity Boys

1. ‘Iolani…………………………………………..3:36.18

2. Punahou………………………………………3:37.04

3. Seabury Hall ………………………………3:44.36

4. Kapaa………………………………………….3:46.51

5. Kalaheo ………………………………………3:49.82

6. Waiakea ……………………………………..3:52.99

7. Hilo………………………………………………3:55.66

8. Castle …………………………………………5:28.98

Champions: Ahinav Erukulapati, Castle Foti, Caniel Jean Baptiste, Kekoa Lufrano, Richard “Tripp” Lee, William “Spencer” Churchill.

Varsity Girls

1.Waimea……………………………………….4:09.38

2. Mid-Pacific …………………………………4:14.23

3. Kamehameha……………………………..4:14.64

4. Seabury Hall ………………………………4:20.41

5. Kalaheo ………………………………………4:29.57

6. Kohala…………………………………………4:35.17

7. Hilo………………………………………………4:38.98

8. Kaiser………………………………………….4:41.55

Champions: Kahiau Makua, Iliau Makua, Aveda Maligro, Tenecee Simao, Ambriel Kanahele, Makalapua Kaukahi, Ihilani Vea.

Mixed Varsity

1. Kamehameha……………………………..3:49.69

2. ‘Iolani…………………………………………..3:53.89

3. Waimea………………………………………3:55.32

4. Hilo……………………………………………..3:59.23

5. Seabury Hall ………………………………3:59.45

6. Kailua ………………………………………….4:08.08

7. Waiakea………………………………………4:11.20

8. Mililani…………………………………………4:11.93