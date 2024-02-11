Wong leads ‘Iolani boys in state swimming; Punahou girls win eighth in a row

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Punahou girls, led by sophomore Journel Webster, and ‘Iolani’s boys, propelled by senior Evan Wong, won team titles Saturday at the K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships at the Kihei Aquatic Center on Maui.

For the Buffanblu girls, it was their eighth consecutive state title (2016-20, 2022-24, no event during the 2021 COVID-19 year). The Raiders boys won their third in a row, after snapping a dynastic Punahou run from 2014 to 2020.

“We’re good. We’re happy the kids did great,” ‘Iolani coach Ivan Batsanov said in a telephone interview as he was boarding the plane back to Oahu.

Webster won individual titles in the 100-yard free (51.19) and 100 back (57.37).

‘Iolani junior Sage Miller in the 50 free (23.27) and 100 fly (54.24) and Mililani senior Belise Swartwood in the 200 individual medley (2:05.76) and 500 free (4:59.62) also doubled in individual events.

There were no individual state-meet records, but Miller got close. Her 50 free time was just shy of the record of 23.26 set in 1994 by Mililani’s Keiko Price.

In the boys, the Raiders’ Wong won two individual titles in the 200 free (1:37.90) and 500 free (4:41.31) and two relay teams (200 medley and 400 free). Finn Arrillaga won the 50 free (20.82) and swam on all three winning relay teams, as did teammate Tobey Yuen.

Kamehameha senior Connor Seminavage (100 fly, 49.03 and 100 back, 50.04) was the only other boy to double individually.

Punahou’s girls won two of the three relays — the 200 free in 1:37.79 and the 400 free in a state-meet record time of 3:28.93. That broke the 3:29.35 set by Punahou in 2018. The ‘Iolani girls won the other relay, the 200 medley (1:46.39).

‘Iolani won all the boys’ relays. The Raiders won the 200 medley in 1:33.33; 200 free in 1:26:00, and 400 free in 3:07.51.

The ‘Iolani relay teams were Wong, L.T. Stancil, Yuen and Arrillaga in the 200 medley; Jihoon Sung, Yuen, Stancil and Arrillaga in the 200 free and Wong, Sung, Yuen and Arrilaga in the 400 free.

Girls Team Scores

1. Punahou…………………………………………………..73

2. ‘Iolani ……………………………………………………….36

3. Kamehameha ………………………………….35. 50

4. Mililani …………………………………………………….. 24

5. Hawaii Prep…………………………………………… 15

6. Kalani ………………………………………………..10. 50

7. Kaiser ………………………………………………………….8

7. Maui …………………………………………………………….8

9. Island School…………………………………………… 7

10. Maui Prep ……………………………………………….6

10. King Kekaulike ………………………………………..6

12. Le Jardin ………………………………………………….5

13. Kealakehe……………………………………………… 4

14. Campbell……………………………………………….. 2

Boys Team Scores

1. ‘Iolani ……………………………………………………….65

2. Hawaii Prep ……………………………………………36

3. Punahou ………………………………………………….32

4. Maui Prep ……………………………………………….24

4. Kamehameha …………………………………………24

6. Le Jardin ………………………………………………….11

7. Kalaheo…………………………………………………….. 9

7. Kauai …………………………………………………………..9

9. Hawaii Baptist…………………………………………. 6

9. King Kekaulike…………………………………………. 6

9. Mid-Pacific ………………………………………………..6

12. Pearl City …………………………………………………4

12. Lahainaluna …………………………………………….4

14. Maryknoll……………………………………………….. 3

15. Saint Louis ………………………………………………1

Girls 1 mtr Diving

1. Lily Barrett, King Kekaulike 469.05; 2. Kat Taylor, Punahou 422.85; 3. Hailey Takai, Kalani 409.10; 4. Molly Batol, Hawaii Prep 394.80; 5. Anna Sophia Dao, Punahou 366.70

Boys 1 mtr Diving

1. Logan Mansfield, Punahou 394.55; 2. Holden A Lahey, Hawaii Prep 351.40; 3. Chance Beppu, ‘Iolani 334.40; 4. Aiden Kim, ‘Iolani 330.05; 5. Vance Maeshiro, ‘Iolani 329.45

Girls 200 Yard Medley

1. ‘Iolani 1:46.39; 2. Kamehameha 1:48.59; 3. Punahou 1:49.38; 4. Hawaii Prep 1:52.16; 5. Kalani 1:53.73.

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

1. ‘Iolani 1:33.33; 2. Punahou 1:35.47; 3. Kamehameha 1:36.90; 4. Hawaii Prep 1:37.96; 5. Maui Prep 1:38.96.

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Aika L Swanson, Maui 1:52.30; 2. Leila Nasrallah, Punahou 1:54.13; 3. Melia L Lee, Kamehameha 1:55.25; 4. Sophia L Hurd, Punahou 1:55.46; 5. Olivia Wong, ‘Iolani 1:57.30

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle

1. Evan Wong, ‘Iolani 1:37.90; 2. Lucas Duba, Hawaii Prep 1:42.94; 3. Quintin Cummings, Hawaii Baptist 1:44.29; 4. Xander Hurst, King Kekaulike 1:44.89; 5. Jihoon Sung, ‘Iolani 1:44.99

Girls 200 Yard IM

1. Belise Swartwood, Mililani 2:05.76; 2. Sala Yasumi, Kaiser 2:06.22; 3. Sacha Salem, Maui Prep 2:07.58; 4. Kona Flanagan, Punahou 2:13.28; 5. Emma Lee, Kamehameha 2:14.15

Boys 200 Yard IM

1. Noah K Caiserman, Maui Prep 1:54.39; 2. Brandon Lin, Kauai 1:56.29; 3. Parker Muench, Punahou 1:56.43; 4. L.T Stancil, ‘Iolani 1:57.61; 5. Finn Wirum, Hawaii Prep 2:00.10

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle

1. Sage Miller, ‘Iolani 23.27; 2. Kokona Watanabe, Kalani 23.89; 2. Leinaala Wong, Kamehameha 23.89; 4. Deanna Wen, Punahou 24.03; 5. Chloe Inouye, Island School 24.65

Boys 50 Yard Freestyle

1. Finn Arrillaga, ‘Iolani 20.82; 2. Jake McGill, Lahainaluna 21.31; 3. Legend Storer, Maui Prep 21.41; 4. Zion Waqainabete, Le Jardin 21.62; 5. Kaiea Hudgins, Hawaii Prep 21.67

Girls 100 Yard Butterfly

1. Sage Miller, ‘Iolani 54.24; 2. Deanna Wen, Punahou 57.18; 3. Aina Sjoblom, Punahou 58.79; 4. Ciera E Fujiwara, Punahou 59.48; 5. Tea Brandon, Kamehameha 59.62

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly

1. Connor Seminavage, Kamehameha 49.03; 2. Noah K Caiserman, Maui Prep 49.66; 3. Quintin Cummings, Hawaii Baptist 50.39; 4. Gabriel D Canevari, Punahou 51.25; 5. Parker Muench, Punahou 51.28

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle

1. Journei Webster, Punahou 51.19; 2. Melia L Lee, Kamehameha 52.09; 3. Leinaala Wong, Kamehameha 52.15; 4. Kokona Watanabe, Kalani 52.29; 5. Sophia L Hurd,

Punahou 53.03

Boys 100 Yard Freestyle

1. Lucas Duba, Hawaii Prep 46.14; 2. Kaito James, Punahou 46.46; 3. Tristan Regula, Kalaheo 47.98; 4. Zion S Waqainabete, Le Jardin 48.06; 5. Jihoon Sung, ‘Iolani 48.26

Girls 500 Yard Freestyle

1. Belise Swartwood, Mililani 4:59.62; 2. Leila Nasrallah, Punahou 5:03.35; 3. Sacha Salem, Maui Prep 5:04.20; 4. Aika L Swanson, Maui 5:06.25; 5. Synnove Robinson, Punahou 5:13.84

Boys 500 Yard Freestyle

1. Evan Wong, ‘Iolani 4:41.31; 2. Xander Hurst, King Kekaulike 4:41.87; 3. Walker P Slay, Le Jardin 4:48.21; 4. Derek Hunsaker, Mid-Pacific 4:50.78; 5. Caeden Mclntyre, Saint Louis 4:51.87

Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Punahou 1:37.79; 2. ‘Iolani 1:38.14; 3. Kamehameha 1:38.98; 4. Mililani 1:39.54; 5. Hawaii Prep 1:41.64

Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. ‘Iolani 1:26.00; 2. Punahou 1:26.58; 3. Hawaii Prep 1:27.03; 4. Kamehameha 1:29.26; 5. Le Jardin 1:31.18

Girls 100 Yard Backstroke

1. Journei Webster, Punahou 57.37; 2. Bella Shurley, Kealakehe 57.95; 3. Eden D Waqainabete, Le Jardin 58.71; 4. Emma Lee, Kamehameha 58.81; 5. Aina Sjoblom, Punahou 59.04

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke

1. Connor Seminavage, Kamehameha 50.04; 2. Raiden Yoza, Pearl City 52.80; 3. Kai Aus, Maryknoll 53.46; 4. Finn Wirum, Hawaii Prep 53.59; 5. Talen Koerte, Kauai 53.95

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Chloe Inouye, Island School 1:04.23; 2. Sala Yasumi, Kaiser 1:04.24; 3. Aily Miyake, ‘Iolani 1:06.26; 4. Chloe D Garcia, Campbell 1:08.25; 5. Pemma Norbu, Hawaii Prep 1:08.83

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke

1. Tristan Regula, Kalaheo 57.38; 2. Brandon Lin, Kauai 57.90; 3. Legend K Storer, Maui Prep 58.27; 4. David Wong, Kamehameha 58.40; 5. L.T Stancil, ‘Iolani 58.45

Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay

1. Punahou 3:28.93 (meet record); 2. Mililani 3:37.72; 3. Hawaii Prep 3:42.24; 4. Kamehameha 3:42.47; 5. Le Jardin 3:45.70

Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay