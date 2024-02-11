comscore Wong leads ‘Iolani boys in state swimming; Punahou girls win eighth in a row | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Wong leads ‘Iolani boys in state swimming; Punahou girls win eighth in a row

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 11 ‘Iolani’s Evan Wong won two individual titles in the 200 free (1:37.90) and 500 free (4:41.31) and two relay teams (200 medley and 400 free).

The Punahou girls, led by sophomore Journel Webster, and ‘Iolani’s boys, propelled by senior Evan Wong, won team titles Saturday at the K. Mark Takai/HHSAA Swimming and Diving State Championships at the Kihei Aquatic Center. Read more

