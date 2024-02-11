comscore Second-half slumber sinks Rainbow Wahine in road loss to UC Davis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Second-half slumber sinks Rainbow Wahine in road loss to UC Davis

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:08 a.m.
  Hawaii's Imani Perez made her move to the hoop against the San Francisco Dons on Nov. 17.

    Hawaii’s Imani Perez made her move to the hoop against the San Francisco Dons on Nov. 17.

Five teams are separated by one game at the top of the conference after Hawaii saw a 13-point lead in the second half disappear in a 61-51 loss to UC Davis on Saturday at the University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif. Read more

