Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 11, 2024

Louise Ing and Michael Sitch of Honolulu “found signs of Hawaiian life during our first morning in Seoul” when they happened upon Aloha Poke in the Gangnam-gu district. Photo by Julia Sitch.
Larue L. Groves of Kapolei found some aloha in Syracuse, N.Y., when she spotted the Aloha Krab Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar at Destiny Mall. Photo by Chelsey Groves.
When Marcia Watanabe ventured from Mililani to Austria, she bumped into “Shaka Santa” while strolling through Vienna. Photo by Brian Watanabe.