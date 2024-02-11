comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - Feb. 11, 2024 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 11, 2024

  • Louise Ing and Michael Sitch of Honolulu “found signs of Hawaiian life during our first morning in Seoul” when they happened upon Aloha Poke in the Gangnam-gu district. Photo by Julia Sitch.

  • Larue L. Groves of Kapolei found some aloha in Syracuse, N.Y., when she spotted the Aloha Krab Cajun Seafood Boil & Bar at Destiny Mall. Photo by Chelsey Groves.

  • When Marcia Watanabe ventured from Mililani to Austria, she bumped into “Shaka Santa” while strolling through Vienna. Photo by Brian Watanabe.

