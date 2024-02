Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I just heard that Radford High School was built atop a former World War II Navy dump site and there may be serious concerns of underground contaminated soil — and that part of the adjacent Makalapa Elementary School could be affected as well. Read more

As we saw with the Red Hill fuel tanks, previous arrangements and decisions made that now seriously affect our aina and current communities need to be addressed and corrected.

The U.S. Department of Defense, state Department of Education, Environmental Protection Agency and other applicable authorities should take immediate action on this urgent issue and work together to correct this situation, and protect our students and staff.

The people need and deserve government leadership that will work on our behalf.

Garner Shimizu

Moanalua

