Philippines politics haven’t been so heated since the early 1970s, when President Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law so he could remain in office. This time it’s former President Rodrigo Duterte attacking President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Duterte charges that Marcos wants to call a constitutional convention to permit him to extend his term. He also claims that Marcos uses illegal drugs and calls him an American lackey for seeking U.S. aid against Chinese aggression.

Marcos says it’s Duterte, not he, who uses drugs. He denies that he wants to extend his term, which the Constitution limits to six years with no second term.

When he was president Duterte encouraged police to kill suspected drug dealers without the formality of trials. He also tried to appease China by minimizing its violations of his country’s sovereignty.

Since taking office a year ago Marcos has stopped the drug murders and revived the U..S. defense alliance. He has vowed to respect freedom of the press. He is a vast improvement from Duterte and from his own father.

Carl H. Zimmerman

Salt Lake

