Letter: Modify laws to reflect pedestrian culpability

Hawaii has some of the worst records for pedestrian safety because pedestrians take it for granted that they are always right, and never wrong. That’s how Hawaii’s laws read.

I have noticed how people from outside Hawaii have different pedestrian habits, mainly in respect of vehicular traffic. Pedestrians look left, look right; let the cars go by, then cross the street. That’s because the traffic laws in most other states and countries place the responsibility for pedestrian safety equally on pedestrians and drivers.

As such, I suggest Hawaii change its pedestrian safety laws. Additionally, pedestrians should be 100% wrong if they (purposefully or accidentally) step in front of a moving (going forward or reversing) vehicle.

Russel Noguchi

Pearl City

