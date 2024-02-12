Letter: No nuclear power here; state can’t even do basics

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am against nuclear energy power, and would rather deal with electrical-grid issues. Read more

I am against nuclear energy power, and would rather deal with electrical-grid issues. Nuclear energy produces uranium waste, which is radioactive for thousands of years.

There is no good solution on where to store this waste, and that is really unhealthy. Should we be struck by war, this could be catastrophic to our islands.

Our state has many problems such as rail fail, a rusty stadium, University of Hawaii dorms in shambles, landfill issues, roads in not-so-good shape, beach erosion, etc. If we cannot get the above right, I shudder to think that this state would even consider building a nuclear power plant. I hope it never happens.

Christine Bueno

Waipahu

