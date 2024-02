Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s not often that folks on Oahu feel earthquakes all the way from Hawaii island, but such was the case

Friday morning. A sizable 5.7-magnitude tremor struck shortly after 10 a.m., rumbling from the Kau coast up the island chain, followed by multiple smaller aftershocks. No major damage was reported, luckily.

Big Island Mayor Mitch Roth, who was in Honolulu for a doctor’s appointment, felt the quake. It’s good to hear that he immediately got on the phone with his emergency management officials — just to check in.