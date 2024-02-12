A decadent delicacy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Caviar, or salt-cured roe, is considered the epitome of luxury. It’s often eaten as a spread or garnish. Read more

High-quality caviar is known for its buttery richness and mild flavor.

Whether you’re splurging as part of a Valentine’s Day meal, or celebrating another special occasion, check out these dishes.

Arancino at the Kahala

Arancino at the Kahala (5000 Kahala Ave.) is known for providing Italian fare in a chic setting.

A popular starter is the tartare di gamberi e caviale, which is ama ebi with caviar and a light yuzu vinaigrette. This dish is also part of the restaurant’s five-course dinner menu.

Call 808-380-4400 or visit arancino.com.

Eating House 1849 – Waikiki

Located at International Market Place, Eating House 1849 – Waikiki (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 322) offers brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Enjoy dishes like chicken and waffles, short rib loco moco and brown butter banana waffles.

The eatery’s caviar and lobster Benedict — complete with two poached eggs, hollandaise and wilted kale — is a crowd favorite.

Call 808-924-1849.

ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki

Mugen Waikiki’s (2452 Kalakaua Ave.) sunset experience — which takes place at ESPACIO The Jewel of Waikiki’s sunset pool deck — is scheduled to start in early March. Guests will be able to choose from three packages — Jade (serves two), Sapphire (serves four) or Diamond (serves six) — which include Golden Osetra Caviar, along with glasses of house Champagne, cured egg yolk, chives, crème fraiche and shallots served on buttermilk blinis.

All inquiries for the sunset caviar experience must be booked through Mugen restaurant manager Wes Zane (wes.zane@mugenwaikiki.com).

Gaslamp

Gaslamp (26 Hoolai St.), a hidden speakeasy in Kailua, serves up craft cocktails and gourmet dishes in an intimate setting. Popular dishes include otoro tartare, diver sea scallops, a wagyu sampler and the “French Laundry” (swinging wagyu tomahawk).

While Petrossian caviar service (with lavosh and crème fraiche) is a menu option, opt for the caviar bump, which features 1 ounce of Siberian caviar (think of a fist bump topped with caviar).

Call 808-829-0867 or visit gaslamphi.com.

Omakase by Aung

This modern omakase (567 Kapahulu Ave.) usually features 15 courses that highlight seasonal ingredients (courses can range from otoro and ikura to blackthroat seaperch and Hokkaido scallops). Caviar is usually included in at least one of the courses — recently, it was featured in an uni rice dish. Previously, it was the topping for cherry-wood-smoked aku.

Call 808-589-8994 or visit omakasebyaung.com.

PAI Honolulu

This downtown Honolulu restaurant (55 Merchant St. Ste. 110) is known for its creative dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. PAI Honolulu offers both a chef’s tasting menu and an a la carte option.

Enjoy starters like shrimp chips with horseradish crème fraiche, foie gras pate and Kusshi oysters topped with Oscietra caviar.

Call 808-744-2531 or visit paihonolulu.com.

Margotto Hawaii

Margotto Hawaii (514 Piikoi St.) is known for its truffle-centric dishes, available in the restaurant’s a la carte and tasting menus.

As part of the restaurant’s luxe theme, caviar is also available. Choose from Margotto caviar — a 50-gram can with condiments and homemade soba blini — or opt for caviar monaka. The latter features caviar sandwiched in a rice wafer, served with condiments and a secret jam.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.