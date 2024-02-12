A flavorful soup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This simple soup packs a lot of flavor, thanks to the generous use of ginger and onions. The daikon brings a slight sweetness and a bit of bite.

Serve this clear soup aside other dishes to make a meal, or add cubes of tofu to add protein and make the soup more substantial on its own.

Tip: Daikon is often sold in large pieces, more than you may need for this soup. Leftovers can be sliced into sticks and eaten raw like a radish, perhaps with a favorite dip. Or, shred it and top with an Asian-style dressing for a simple salad. It also makes a great add-in to stews.

Daikon Seaweed Soup

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup dry wakame (seaweed, usually sold sliced or shredded)

• 1 tablespoon vegetable oil

• 4 slices ginger

• 1 small onion, sliced

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon black pepper

• 6 cups water

• 1 1/2 cups sliced daikon

• 1 tablespoon mushroom powder (sold in Asian markets or substitute vegetable bouillon)

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions:

Rinse wakame, then soak in cold water about 15 minutes, while preparing other ingredients. Drain well before adding to the pot.

Heat oil in a pot or large skillet. Add ginger and brown until fragrant. Add onion, salt and pepper; stir-fry until softened.

Add water, daikon and mushroom powder. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer 15 minutes, until daikon is soft. Add seaweed; bring to a boil again. Remove from heat.

Add sesame oil and stir just before serving.

Serves 4-6.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (based on 6 servings): 100 calories, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1450 mg sodium, 13 g carbohydrate, 10 g fiber, 2 g sugar, 6 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.