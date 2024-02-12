comscore A flavorful soup | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

A flavorful soup

  • By Tzu Chi Hawaii
  • Feb. 12, 2024
  • Updated 11:03 a.m.
  • Photo by Tzu Chi Hawaii

This simple soup packs a lot of flavor, thanks to the generous use of ginger and onions. Read more

Previous Story
Love at first bite
Next Story
I love you a 'latte'

Scroll Up