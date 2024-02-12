Crave | Keep on Truckin' Delicious specialty poke By Allyson Pang Feb. 12, 2024 Updated 4:37 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Photo by Anthony Consillio Those who watched episode five of Netflix’s Street Food: USA, which featured local eateries on Oahu, might have seen a three-minute snippet of Ry’s Poke Shack on the North Shore. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Those who watched episode five of Netflix’s Street Food: USA, which featured local eateries on Oahu, might have seen a three-minute snippet of Ry’s Poke Shack on the North Shore. As short as the cameo was, it garnered the attention of not only visitors and locals, but, as owner Ryan Ching describes, also that of professional chefs like Iron Chef Jose Garces, who visited not just once, but three times. The business has also been recognized with multiple awards. Ching and his wife, Khannie Ramsuvan, started the poke shack, which started following the pandemic’s impact on his construction business. The couple takes pride in the shop’s eccentric and unique poke flavors. “Since 2021, we’ve learned that that’s been our calling — creating unique, interesting kinds of poke as well as your standard straightforward kind (like) Hawaiian-style poke,” Ching says. “Doing the same thing every single day and just small tweaks, like we’re constantly learning a new tweak or a new revision every single day.” To create new flavors, Ching has collaborated with other food trucks and small businesses. One of the biz’s most popular poke specials is the KAsian Dynamite bowl ($17.50). It features KAsian Kreations’ Cajun garlic butter sauce. “I think we realized … we really enjoy that, and it’s really been a hit for us, so not only do we feel like we’re supporting other businesses by using their sauces for poke, but it actually became something that we found a lot of success, meaning a lot of our customers really enjoy these new poke that we make with these sauces,” Ching says. For a limited time, try the Hawaiian pesto macadamia nut poke bowl ($17.50) with a special pesto poke sauce comprising kukui oil and inamona (a traditional Hawaiian condiment made from kukui nut kernels and sea salt). Besides bowls, the biz offers poke salads (one choice $19.50; two choices $25.50) and poke nachos ($24.50). Ry’s Poke Shack is open 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (or until it sells out) Wednesdays-Sundays. Follow the business on Instagram (@ryspokeshack) for updates. Ry’s Poke Shack 56-565 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku 808-387-6599 Instagram: @ryspokeshack How to order: in person or phone orders How to pay: cash, credits cards, Apple Pay, Venmo Previous Story An omakase for every budget Next Story North Shore eats