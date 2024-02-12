comscore Delicious specialty poke | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Keep on Truckin'

Delicious specialty poke

  • By Allyson Pang
  • Feb. 12, 2024
  • Updated 4:37 p.m.
  • Photo by Anthony Consillio

Those who watched episode five of Netflix’s Street Food: USA, which featured local eateries on Oahu, might have seen a three-minute snippet of Ry’s Poke Shack on the North Shore. Read more

Previous Story
An omakase for every budget
Next Story
North Shore eats

Scroll Up