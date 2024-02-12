I love you a ‘latte’

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

If you’re craving a delicious latte (complete with fine latte art), check out the following:

A new Kaimuki cafe

Fusion Cafe + Wine (3457 Waialae Ave. Ste. 102) recently opened in Kaimuki. It’s a cafe and coffee shop by day and a wine bar at night (4-7 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays).

Choose from lattes ($7-$8), pour overs ($8), cold brews ($5) and more. Matcha lovers will enjoy The Cloud Matcha ($10), which features naturally sweetened coconut milk served over ice and topped with a coconut matcha cold foam.

Call 808-675-6091 or follow the biz on Instagram (@fusionkaimuki).

A hidden gem in Kakaako

Located at HiClimb Hawaii in Kakaako is Café Villamor (825 Ilaniwai St.). The biz is popular for its lattes, including the sea salt mac nut mocha ($6-$7.50) and wildflower honey latte ($6-$7.50). Keep an eye out for seasonal specials. If you’re hungry, check out açaí bowls like the popular Koko Head ($13.50), which comprises cacao nibs, peanut butter, bananas, strawberries and granola.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@cafevillamor).

Customizable lattes

Ewa Beach-based Local Joe West (91-3598 Nana Hope St. Ste. 1425) is known for its espresso beverages like white chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato, along with specialty drinks like French Toast latte, Royal Hawaiian mocha (mocha, caramel, creme de cacao, heavy cream and choice of milk) and The Audrey Hepburn (caramel, French vanilla, cinnamon and choice of milk).

To add DIY latte art to your drink, scan the QR code by the menu and either upload your own photo from your mobile device, or choose an image from the photo gallery. The latte art is best on hot drinks with whole milk, but it still works with alternative milks.

Call 808-427-4138 or visit localjoewest.com.