North Shore eats

The next time you’re on Oahu’s North Shore, check out these delicious finds: Read more

Chunky Co.

This cookie business — located inside Pounders restaurant — is known for its soft, chewy cookies. It just added new flavors to its cookie line-up.

Choose from flavors like chocolate chip, espresso oatmeal chocolate chip, peanut butter, chocolate peanut butter, s’mores, white chocolate coconut mac nut, double chocolate caramel and white chocolate raspberry. Cookies cost $4.50-$6, depending on the flavor.

Chunky Co.

(inside Pounders restaurant)

55-370 Kamehameha Hwy., Laie

Instagram: @chunky_co

Ted’s Bakery

Ted’s Bakery is famous for its variety of plate lunches, cakes and pies — most notably, its cream pies. This store, located in Sunset Beach, is now the only place on Oahu where you can find the cream pies.

Options include chocolate cream ($25.51), blueberry cream ($25.51), macadamia nut cream ($27.41), chocolate haupia cream ($25.51) and more. Cream pies are also available by the slice.

Ted’s Bakery

59-024 Kamehameha Hwy., Haleiwa

808-638-8207

Tedsbakery.com

Instagram: @tedsbakeryhi

Alaia

This restaurant boasts scenic views and features dishes made with locally grown produce including tomatoes, beets and watermelon. Signature dishes include Kuilima Salanova ($21), Alaia catch of the day (market price), kakimochi-crusted ahi ($60) and J. Ludovico Farm half chicken ($48). For dessert, enjoy delicacies like mile-high Turtle Bay pie ($16) and Leialoha’s southern banana cream pie ($17). The latter features Kuilima Farms banana pudding with Chantilly cream and housemade vanilla wafers.

Alaia

Turtle Bay Resort

57-091 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

808-293-6020

Turtlebayresort.com/dining/alaia

Kula Shave Ice North Shore

Kula Shave Ice North Shore is known for its frozen treats that feature handcrafted flavors made with organically grown fruits, organic cane sugar and ultra-filtered water. The business’s shave ice syrups do not use artificial flavors, dyes, corn syrup or preservatives.

Bestsellers include Kula Rainbow ($11) — blueberry, strawberry and mango over vanilla ice cream — Lilikoi Dreamsicle ($12) and Coco-Nutty ($14), which is coconut over mac nut ice cream with haupia cream, coconut condensed milk and a coconut wafer.

Kula Shave Ice North Shore

57-146 Kamehameha Hwy., Kahuku

Kulashaveicenorthshore.com

Instagram: @kulashaveicens