comscore Drones add tech — and fun — to farming at Waipahu High School | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Drones add tech — and fun — to farming at Waipahu High School

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu High sophomore George Hilger, left, and senior Stephanie Arellano flew a drone Feb. 1 at Waipahu High School.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waipahu High sophomore George Hilger, left, and senior Stephanie Arellano flew a drone Feb. 1 at Waipahu High School.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Waipahu High School’s new learning center has allowed Academy of Natural Resources students to learn how to use drones and other technology to monitor conservation lands and farms as well as to propagate and manage more native plants and crops. A drone was flown through an obstacle course Feb. 1 at the school.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Waipahu High School’s new learning center has allowed Academy of Natural Resources students to learn how to use drones and other technology to monitor conservation lands and farms as well as to propagate and manage more native plants and crops. A drone was flown through an obstacle course Feb. 1 at the school.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Instructor Sherry Tenn showed some of the lettuce grown in the agriculture work areas at Waipahu High School on Feb. 1.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Instructor Sherry Tenn showed some of the lettuce grown in the agriculture work areas at Waipahu High School on Feb. 1.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lettuce grown in the agriculture work area.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lettuce grown in the agriculture work area.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Instructor Sherry Tenn, left, talks with Waipahu High School sophomores Jheina Moananu, Kios Monckeya and Angelina Iaulualo about the new ahuawa, aalii and snap pea seedlings they just planted at school.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Instructor Sherry Tenn, left, talks with Waipahu High School sophomores Jheina Moananu, Kios Monckeya and Angelina Iaulualo about the new ahuawa, aalii and snap pea seedlings they just planted at school.

Students at Waipahu High School have shown a lot more interest in agricultural and environmental studies this year since the opening of a state-of-the-art learning center that incorporates the latest in technology and allows them to spread their wings. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 4-8, 2023

Scroll Up