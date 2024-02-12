Drones add tech — and fun — to farming at Waipahu High School

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu High sophomore George Hilger, left, and senior Stephanie Arellano flew a drone Feb. 1 at Waipahu High School.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Waipahu High School’s new learning center has allowed Academy of Natural Resources students to learn how to use drones and other technology to monitor conservation lands and farms as well as to propagate and manage more native plants and crops. A drone was flown through an obstacle course Feb. 1 at the school.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Instructor Sherry Tenn showed some of the lettuce grown in the agriculture work areas at Waipahu High School on Feb. 1.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Lettuce grown in the agriculture work area.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Instructor Sherry Tenn, left, talks with Waipahu High School sophomores Jheina Moananu, Kios Monckeya and Angelina Iaulualo about the new ahuawa, aalii and snap pea seedlings they just planted at school.