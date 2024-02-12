comscore HTA seeks additional funds for destination management | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HTA seeks additional funds for destination management

  By Allison Schaefers
  A family of visitors Thursday set up their spot on Duke Kaha­na­moku Beach to enjoy the sun and sand in Waikiki.

  The Hawaii Tourism Authority seeks $69 million for fiscal year 2025 to help continue generating a robust tourism industry in the state. The Patel family from Pennsylvania took photos Thursday at Duke Kahana­moku Beach. Nilesh Patel, left, Sunil Patel, Bimal Patel, Jagdish Patel, Parul Patel and Renuka Patel dressed in matching pareaus and aloha shirts.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is still fighting for its life in the state Legislature but has come out swinging with a request to increase its budget by $9 million, add 14 more staff positions and raise salaries for its top executives. Read more

