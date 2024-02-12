comscore Legislation to eliminate Hawaii’s tip credits deferred for vote again | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Legislation to eliminate Hawaii’s tip credits deferred for vote again

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Senate Bill 2784 has divided employees and employers over whether to pay tipped employees at least Hawaii’s minimum wage and has been deferred for a second time. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Dec. 4-8, 2023

Scroll Up