Participants sought for wildfire recovery initiative | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Participants sought for wildfire recovery initiative

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.

Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit, is accepting applications for its Kupu Aina Corps Wildfire Recovery Initiative, a one-year program “dedicated to wildfire recovery and resilience work on Maui and Hawaii Island.” Read more

