Sports | TV Radio Television and radio – Feb. 12, 2024 Today Updated 12:12 a.m. On the air Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station. **—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates. TODAY TIME TV CH HT BASKETBALL: NBA Nuggets at Bucks 3 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Timberwolves at Clippers 5:30 p.m. NBATV NA/242 NA Timberwolves at Clippers 5:30 p.m. BSSC 31/228 82* BASKETBALL: COLLEGE MEN Wake Forest at Duke 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Lehigh at Bucknell 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Elon at Towson 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83 Kansas at Texas Tech 4 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70 Prairie View A&M at Florida A&M 4 pm. ESPNU NA/221 73 BASKETBALL: COLLEGE woMEN Arkansas at Tennessee 2 p.m. SEC NA/220 262* Arizona at USC 4 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74 BASKETBALL: OIA Boys Division I Tournament, Semifinals Leilehua vs. Kailua 5:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA Nanakuli vs. Mililani 7:30 p.m. SPCOC 16 NA SOCCER Turkish: Kayserispor vs. Besiktas 6:55 a.m. BEIN NA/229 NA RADIO TODAY TIME STATION NBA: Timberwolves at Clippers 5:30 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM ILH basketball: Punahou vs. Saint Louis 5:50 p.m. 1500-AM