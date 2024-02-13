Letter: Procedures should have been followed on Maui

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Feb. 8 editorial asked why higher-ups were not brought into the disaster earlier (“Leadership void was unacceptable,” Star-Advertiser, Our View).

Further, Maui’s mayor and the Hawaii Department of Defense (DOD) commander previously stated they had no idea of the scope of the devastation and only learned that people had died the following morning.

If proper Incident Command System (ICS) procedures were followed, they would have known.

An integral part of ICS is the Incident Status Summary 209 Form. Per the Federal Emergency Management Agency, ICS 209 contains information needed to support decision making at all levels above the incident. Decision makers may include state and federal agencies and elected officials.

ICS 209 specifically notes fatalities, injured, missing and trapped persons. It also includes damage assessment and critical resources needed.

Emergency managers and DOD personnel receive ICS training. If the procedures were properly followed the disaster outcome may have been different.

Paul Epstein

Hawaii Kai

