Off the news: Kaneohe kauhale gets off the ground

The opening of the newest kauhale, or village-style project, is a needed addition of state services to the unhoused in Windward Oahu. It is in a secured Department of Transportation baseyard adjacent to Windward Community College, Hawaii State Hospital and Kaneohe District Park, with capacity for 34 in tiny-home units.

Ka Malu Koolau is in a safe and staffed location, which should help the established residents and new arrivals alike feel more at home. The name — suggesting the protection of the Koolau mountains nearby — is a well-considered touch, too.