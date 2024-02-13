Editorial | Off the News Off the news: Kaneohe kauhale gets off the ground Today Updated 7:28 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The opening of the newest kauhale, or village-style project, is a needed addition of state services to the unhoused in Windward Oahu. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The opening of the newest kauhale, or village-style project, is a needed addition of state services to the unhoused in Windward Oahu. It is in a secured Department of Transportation baseyard adjacent to Windward Community College, Hawaii State Hospital and Kaneohe District Park, with capacity for 34 in tiny-home units. Ka Malu Koolau is in a safe and staffed location, which should help the established residents and new arrivals alike feel more at home. The name — suggesting the protection of the Koolau mountains nearby — is a well-considered touch, too. Previous Story Editorial: New film studio would be good for Hawaii