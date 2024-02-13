comscore Board to oversee rebuilding on Maui is proposed | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board to oversee rebuilding on Maui is proposed

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:13 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / NOV. 29 Rebuilding Lahaina could be governed under a new community-based board that is being proposed by the state Legislature. Above, a construction crew works on Keawe Road in Lahaina.

    Rebuilding Lahaina could be governed under a new community-based board that is being proposed by the state Legislature. Above, a construction crew works on Keawe Road in Lahaina.

  • ANDREW VLIET / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER An aerial view of Lahaina shows structures destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.

    An aerial view of Lahaina shows structures destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfire.

A proposal to facilitate rebuilding fire-ravaged Lahaina, perhaps with new land-use rules and funding governed by a community- based board, is slated for discussion Wednesday at the state Legislature. Read more

