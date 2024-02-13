comscore Hawaii in homestretch to host FestPAC | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii in homestretch to host FestPAC

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:18 p.m.

  • COURTESY GRAVITAS PASIFIKA FestPAC held its first meeting of the leads at Waiwai Mo‘ili‘ili. This group of cultural practitioners is responsible for pulling together the content of the festival.

    COURTESY GRAVITAS PASIFIKA

Hawaii is finalizing plans to host delegations this summer from 28 Pacific island nations at the 13th annual festival of Pacific Arts and Culture, or FestPAC — the state’s most important international meeting since the 2011 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders summit and the 2016 International Union for Conservation of Nature World Conservation Congress. Read more

