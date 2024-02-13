Kokua Line: How can homeless prove residency?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: How are homeless people supposed to get a state ID without a home address? They need a government-issued ID to get other services. Are they exempt from the requirement to present two documents proving Hawaii residency, such as electrical, water or other utility bills?

Answer: “While two documents are normally required to show proof of Hawaii principal residence, the state of Hawaii requires just one document for homeless individuals,” which can be a verification letter from an authorized homeless serv­ice provider; “an address affidavit submitted by the applicant’s spouse, parent, guardian, etc., with supporting proof of residence documentation; or a signed sworn statement from a victim service organization, attorney, member of the clergy, correctional institutional staff, medical or other health professional from whom the person has sought serv­ices,” according to the website for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services, which administers the issuance of state IDs on Oahu.

Also, “state rules allow for the waiver of all fees related to the issuance of an original or renewal ID card for any individual who is homeless, provided that the individual’s homeless status is verified via a letter issued by an authorized homeless service provide,” the website says.

The Statewide Office on Homelessness and Housing Solutions says the lack of a valid government­-issued ID, or of the documents needed to obtain one, “can be a huge barrier to housing and employment for many people experiencing homelessness.” It lists information and resources for such people and their advocates at homelessness.hawaii.gov/id-assistance and highlights the Legal Aid Society of Hawaii as an important source of help for homeless people who need help obtaining identification documents required for permanent housing placement.

Auwe

On Feb. 6 I was knocked over by a Labrador retriever during my walk at Kailua Beach. She came from behind me and knocked me face forward. I literally got the wind knocked out of me. The owner tried to help me, but I needed to first catch my breath. I am a senior and feel very unsafe during my walk. The owner then proceeded to continue his walk with his two dogs unleashed. Isn’t there a leash law? Why do some dog owners feel it is all right to break the law? Of course, I know it is impossible to enforce this law, like illegal fireworks, but I would like to appeal to dog owners to follow the law. Thanks for letting me vent. I also wrote to my representative, but I am old and wise enough to know that this problem will continue because following rules isn’t cool. — J.M.

(Editor’s note: Yes, Oahu does have a leash law and it applies at beaches, as we wrote about recently, 808ne.ws/47UB2YQ.)

Mahalo

On Sunday, on our way to watch the Super Bowl in Kailua, I neglected to check my gas gauge. I have a new car for the first time in my life and was so entranced by all the whistles and bells I neglected to look at the gauge (which maybe should be in a more prominent position in my Subaru Forester). We ran out of gas in the fast lane on Pali Highway. I’d like to thank a man in a white BMW, whose name I don’t know, I’m embarrassed to say. Within minutes he pulled over and told us we’d be safer out of the car. I was madly trying to call AAA, but we did as he suggested. He then called the police and said it was “a kind of emergency,” then walked several yards down the highway to where he directed cars to get out of the fast lane for about 20 minutes until the policeman appeared. A friend I called came with a gas can, and we all made it in time for the kickoff. Mahalo nui to the policeman, to my friend and to the very thoughtful BMW driver, who was wearing a “Blessed” T-shirt. We were certainly blessed by his kokua. — Grateful reader

