On the Move: Terry Nakamura

The Partners in Development Foundation has promoted Terry Nakamura to vice president of operations. He was previously interim director of operations from July to January. Nakamura joined the foundation in January 2007 as a family literacy trainer and was later promoted to program manager. His experience prior to PDIF includes educational and administrative positions in the nonprofit and for-profit sectors.

