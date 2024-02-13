Boys basketball top 10: Punahou on top; 2 others get No. 1 votes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou earned 12 of 16 first-place votes over the weekend to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10.

Saint Louis collected three first-place votes and moved up to No. 2 after a last-second, 36-34 playoff win over Maryknoll to earn the ILH’s final state-tournament berth.

The top two teams in the ILH met for the league title on Monday night, after the ballots were collected. The OIA semifinal round also completed on Monday night. The OIA championship game will be on Wednesday at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium.

No. 10 University played without leading scorer Trey Ambrozich in a 65-62 loss to Le Jardin on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 sophomore has a back injury. Starting forward Koa Laboy is recovering from illness. The Jr. ’Bows had already clinched the ILH Division II title and a state-tournament berth.

The Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships will begin on Monday.

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Feb. 12, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (12) (20-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 156 1

> bye

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday, 6 pm

2. Saint Louis (3) (23-5, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 145 3

> def. Mid-Pacific, 67-54

> def. Kamehameha, 56-43

> def. No. 2 Maryknoll, 36-34

> next: at Punahou, Monday

3. Mililani (1) (20-4, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 121 4

> def. Kalani, 51-41

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Monday

> next: winner vs. Kailua-Leilehua winner, Wednesday

4. Maryknoll (22-6, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 109 2

> lost to No. 3 Saint Louis, 36-34

5. Kailua (21-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 90 5

> def. Campbell, 70-36

> next: vs. Leilehua, Monday

> next: winner vs. Mililani-Nanakuli winner, Wednesday

6. Leilehua (20-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 85 7

> def. Kalaheo, 63-50

> next: vs. Mililani, Monday

> next: winner vs. Kailua-Leilehua winner, Wednesday

7. Kahuku (18-5, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 41 6

> lost to Nanakuli, 58-55

> next: vs. Kalani, Monday

> next: winner vs. Campbell-Kalaheo winner, Wednesday

8. Kalaheo (18-12, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 35 8

> def. Kapolei, 70-26

> lost at No. 7 Leilehua, 63-50

> next: vs. Campbell, Monday

> next: winner vs. Kalani-Kahuku winner, Wednesday

9. Nanakuli (17-10, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 30 NR

> def. Roosevelt, 67-38

> won at Kahuku, 58-55

> next: vs. Mililani, Monday

> next: winner vs. Kailua-Leilehua winner, Wednesday

10. University (22-4, 11-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 21 10

> lost to Le Jardin, 65-62

> next: bye (HHSAA D-II)

No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 9).