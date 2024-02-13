Hawaii Prep World | Sports Boys basketball top 10: Punahou on top; 2 others get No. 1 votes By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:54 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Punahou earned 12 of 16 first-place votes over the weekend to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Punahou earned 12 of 16 first-place votes over the weekend to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Saint Louis collected three first-place votes and moved up to No. 2 after a last-second, 36-34 playoff win over Maryknoll to earn the ILH’s final state-tournament berth. The top two teams in the ILH met for the league title on Monday night, after the ballots were collected. The OIA semifinal round also completed on Monday night. The OIA championship game will be on Wednesday at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium. No. 10 University played without leading scorer Trey Ambrozich in a 65-62 loss to Le Jardin on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 sophomore has a back injury. Starting forward Koa Laboy is recovering from illness. The Jr. ’Bows had already clinched the ILH Division II title and a state-tournament berth. The Heide & Cook/HHSAA Boys Basketball State Championships will begin on Monday. Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10 Feb. 12, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Punahou (12) (20-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 156 1 > bye > next: vs. Saint Louis, Monday, 6 pm 2. Saint Louis (3) (23-5, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 145 3 > def. Mid-Pacific, 67-54 > def. Kamehameha, 56-43 > def. No. 2 Maryknoll, 36-34 > next: at Punahou, Monday 3. Mililani (1) (20-4, 10-0 OIA reg. season) 121 4 > def. Kalani, 51-41 > next: vs. Nanakuli, Monday > next: winner vs. Kailua-Leilehua winner, Wednesday 4. Maryknoll (22-6, 7-3 ILH reg. season) 109 2 > lost to No. 3 Saint Louis, 36-34 5. Kailua (21-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 90 5 > def. Campbell, 70-36 > next: vs. Leilehua, Monday > next: winner vs. Mililani-Nanakuli winner, Wednesday 6. Leilehua (20-4, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 85 7 > def. Kalaheo, 63-50 > next: vs. Mililani, Monday > next: winner vs. Kailua-Leilehua winner, Wednesday 7. Kahuku (18-5, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 41 6 > lost to Nanakuli, 58-55 > next: vs. Kalani, Monday > next: winner vs. Campbell-Kalaheo winner, Wednesday 8. Kalaheo (18-12, 9-1 OIA reg. season) 35 8 > def. Kapolei, 70-26 > lost at No. 7 Leilehua, 63-50 > next: vs. Campbell, Monday > next: winner vs. Kalani-Kahuku winner, Wednesday 9. Nanakuli (17-10, 8-2 OIA reg. season) 30 NR > def. Roosevelt, 67-38 > won at Kahuku, 58-55 > next: vs. Mililani, Monday > next: winner vs. Kailua-Leilehua winner, Wednesday 10. University (22-4, 11-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 21 10 > lost to Le Jardin, 65-62 > next: bye (HHSAA D-II) No longer in Top 10: ‘Iolani (No. 9). Also receiving votes: Kohala 17, Kamehameha 15, ‘Iolani 9, Kamehameha-Hawaii 3, Baldwin 2, Kapaa 1. Previous Story Television and radio – Feb. 12, 2024 Next Story Television and radio – February 13, 2024