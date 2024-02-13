comscore Boys basketball top 10: Punahou on top; 2 others get No. 1 votes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Boys basketball top 10: Punahou on top; 2 others get No. 1 votes

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 p.m.

Punahou earned 12 of 16 first-place votes over the weekend to remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10. Read more

