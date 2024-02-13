McKnight, Faavi back as consultants for Warriors

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a double blast from the past, the University of Hawaii football team is receiving help from a former Rainbow Warrior lineman and coach.

Derek Faavi, who was USC’s quality control analyst last season, and Dennis McKnight, who had two historic coaching stints for UH, will be consultants for the Warriors.

They will help fill the void created with Roman Sapolu’s departure to the Miami Dolphins. Sapolu, who accepted the job as Miami’s assistant O-line coach on Friday, held the UH titles of offensive coordinator, run-game coordinator and offensive line coach.

Faavi, a Campbell High graduate, joined the Warriors as a walk-on center in 2001. He eventually earned a scholarship and was elected a co-captain in 2005. He logged 37 starts for the Warriors. At the 2005 postseason banquet, Faavi was the recipient of the Alec Waterhouse Most Valuable Player Award.

“Derek was one of the smartest O-linemen we coached the whole time I was in Hawaii,” former UH head coach June Jones said. “He was very knowledgeable in what we were doing. He could make all the calls. And he played center at a really high level for us.”

When it came to choosing the 2005 MVP, Jones gave Faavi the nod over quarterback Colt Brennan, slotback Davone Bess and offensive lineman Samson Satele.

“I knew he was that valuable,” Jones said. “He made every call in the O-line. He understood the protections as well as anybody who has ever played for me, including all my professional players.”

McKnight was the special teams coordinator in 1999, when the 9-4 Warriors set a then-NCAA record for the greatest single-season turnaround. The Warriors were 0-12 in 1998, Fred vonAppen’s third — and final — season as UH head coach.

McKnight was the O-line coach and special teams coordinator in 2006, when the Warriors set a then-NCAA mark for most offensive efficiency. The following season, the Warriors went 12-0 during the regular season to earn a berth in the 2008 Sugar Bowl.

“Dennis has been a great coach for me everywhere I’ve been,” Jones said. “He has the capability to get players to play at a high level. He’ll teach the kids the right technique. He’s focused on technique more than anything. He does a great job with that.”

Graduate assistant coach Nich Locher will continue to coach the safeties in place of Jacob Yoro, who is joining Missouri’s staff as defensive analyst.

The Warriors have completed eight of the 15 practices of spring training.