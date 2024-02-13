Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard – February 13, 2024 Today Updated 11:04 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL College: Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade, 6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. BASKETBALL ILH boys varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m. SOFTBALL College: exhibition, Josai International (Japan) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field. WEDNESDAY BASEBALL College: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park. BASKETBALL ILH boys Division II/III: Single- Elimination Tournament, Hawaii Baptist vs. Damien, time/site TBD; Le Jardin vs. Hanalani, time/site TBD. ILH boys varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Maryknoll winner at Punahou, 6:30 p.m. OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Final, Leilehua vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Nanakuli at Kailua, 6 p.m. Fifth place, Kahuku vs. Campbell/Kalaheo winner, 6 p.m. at higher seed. OIA boys, Division II Tournament: Final, Aiea vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley. SOFTBALL College: exhibition, Josai International (Japan) vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium. College: doubleheader, Texas Permian Basin vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field. BASEBALL College At Francis Wong Stadium Sunday Hawaii Hilo 5, Saint Martin’s 4, 10 inn. W—Jake Liberta. Leading hitters—Hilo: Bryce Tweedt 2-5; Cody Min 2-4; Arthur Soto 2-5, 2b; Blake Tweedt 2 runs; Vance Oshiro 2-3; Bryce Lindberg 2 RBIs. SM: Dylan McLaughlin 2-5, HR, 2 runs; Mark Steward 2-5, 2b; Jonathan Shimabukuro 2-5; Reid Little 2-5. VOLLEYBALL COLLEGE MEN AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll 1. Long Beach State (17) 453 10-1 1 2. Grand Canyon (5) 429 9-0 2 3. Hawaii (1) 416 10-1 3 4. UCLA 404 9-3 4 5. Stanford 358 7-3 5 6. BYU 325 9-3 8 7. UC Irvine 320 6-4 7 8. Ohio State 311 8-3 6 9. Penn State 270 8-3 9 10. Loyola Chicago 240 7-6 13 11. Pepperdine 235 9-2 12 12. USC 203 8-4 15 13. Lewis 171 7-4 14 14. Ball State 166 9-7 11 15. Princeton 152 6-5 10 16. Cal State Northridge 97 7-5 16 17. George Mason 86 3-5 18 18. UC Santa Barbara 80 4-9 17 19. Lincoln Memorial 30 7-3 NR 20. UC San Diego 23 3-8 19 BASKETBALL ILH Monday Boys Division I Single-Elimination Tournament Final Saint Louis 60, Punahou 42. Top scorers—StL: Stone Kanoa 15, Pupu Sepulona 13, Caelen Fernando 12. Pun: James Taras 17, Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas 12. Boys Division II/III Single-Elimination Tournament Hawaii Baptist 73, Hawaiian Mission 22. Top scorers—HBA: Matthew Shigetani 19. HMA: Manny Garcia 7. Hanalani 69, Island Pacific 16. Top scorers—Han: Xavier Canoy 13, Noah Takahata 13, Brennan Acosta 10, Seth Kimura 10. IPA: Jett Taaca 5. Damien 61, Lanakila Baptist 20. Top scorers—DMS: Reiden Yonesaki 15. LB: Regan Estrada 7. Le Jardin 83, Assets 52. Top scorers—LeJ: Keaka Bennett 18, Jackson Swirsky 15, Shane Kitty 13, Kai Kimhan 11. Assets: Keaka Farias 17, Jordan McKenzie 10, Ethan Lee 10, Taichi Mukai 10. OIA Monday Boys Division I Tournament Semifinals At McKinley Leilehua 73, Kailua 67, 2 OT Mililani 60, Nanakuli 42 Previous Story Television and radio – February 13, 2024