Scoreboard – February 13, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Saint Martin’s vs. Chaminade,

6 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

ILH boys varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, ‘Iolani at Maryknoll, 6 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: exhibition, Josai International

(Japan) vs. Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at Vulcan Softball Field.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

College: Saint Martin’s vs. Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park.

BASKETBALL

ILH boys Division II/III: Single-

Elimination Tournament, Hawaii Baptist vs. Damien, time/site TBD; Le Jardin vs. Hanalani, time/site TBD.

ILH boys varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, Saint Louis at Kamehameha,

6 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Maryknoll winner at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Final, Leilehua vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Nanakuli at Kailua, 6 p.m. Fifth place, Kahuku vs. Campbell/Kalaheo winner, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA boys, Division II Tournament: Final, Aiea vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.

SOFTBALL

College: exhibition, Josai International

(Japan) vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow

Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Texas Permian Basin vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field.

BASEBALL

College

At Francis Wong Stadium

Sunday

Hawaii Hilo 5, Saint Martin’s 4, 10 inn. W—Jake Liberta.

Leading hitters—Hilo: Bryce Tweedt 2-5; Cody Min 2-4; Arthur Soto 2-5, 2b; Blake Tweedt 2 runs; Vance Oshiro 2-3; Bryce Lindberg 2 RBIs. SM: Dylan McLaughlin 2-5, HR, 2 runs; Mark Steward 2-5, 2b; Jonathan Shimabukuro 2-5; Reid Little 2-5.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

1. Long Beach State (17) 453 10-1 1

2. Grand Canyon (5) 429 9-0 2

3. Hawaii (1) 416 10-1 3

4. UCLA 404 9-3 4

5. Stanford 358 7-3 5

6. BYU 325 9-3 8

7. UC Irvine 320 6-4 7

8. Ohio State 311 8-3 6

9. Penn State 270 8-3 9

10. Loyola Chicago 240 7-6 13

11. Pepperdine 235 9-2 12

12. USC 203 8-4 15

13. Lewis 171 7-4 14

14. Ball State 166 9-7 11

15. Princeton 152 6-5 10

16. Cal State Northridge 97 7-5 16

17. George Mason 86 3-5 18

18. UC Santa Barbara 80 4-9 17

19. Lincoln Memorial 30 7-3 NR

20. UC San Diego 23 3-8 19

BASKETBALL

ILH

Monday

Boys Division I

Single-Elimination Tournament

Final

Saint Louis 60, Punahou 42. Top

scorers—StL: Stone Kanoa 15, Pupu

Sepulona 13, Caelen Fernando 12. Pun: James Taras 17, Ayndra Uperesa-Thomas 12.

Boys Division II/III

Single-Elimination Tournament

Hawaii Baptist 73, Hawaiian Mission 22. Top scorers—HBA: Matthew Shigetani 19. HMA: Manny Garcia 7.

Hanalani 69, Island Pacific 16. Top scorers—Han: Xavier Canoy 13, Noah Takahata 13, Brennan Acosta 10, Seth Kimura 10. IPA: Jett Taaca 5.

Damien 61, Lanakila Baptist 20. Top scorers—DMS: Reiden Yonesaki 15. LB: Regan Estrada 7.

Le Jardin 83, Assets 52. Top scorers—LeJ: Keaka Bennett 18, Jackson Swirsky 15, Shane Kitty 13, Kai Kimhan 11. Assets: Keaka Farias 17, Jordan McKenzie 10, Ethan Lee 10, Taichi Mukai 10.

OIA

Monday

Boys Division I Tournament

Semifinals

At McKinley

Leilehua 73, Kailua 67, 2 OT

Mililani 60, Nanakuli 42