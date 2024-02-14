Column: Kauhale: A true answer to homelessness

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Kauhale are going to revolutionize the way we deal with homelessness.” — Gov. Josh Green, State of the State address, Jan. 22

On Friday, we blessed the Ka Malu Koolau Kauhale in Windward Oahu. As executive director of HomeAid Hawaii, I had the privilege of leading the development of this kauhale. The blessing of the site was a full circle moment for me, and an exciting step forward in addressing homelessness in our state.

I have spent the better part of my career leading solutions to end homelessness in Hawaii. I am driven in part by the rising inequality in our state, the severe lack of truly affordable housing, and the plight of my own homeless mother, who has spent nearly 23 years on the streets and beaches of Honolulu.

In my role, I am often asked why kauhale will be any more successful than other solutions to address homelessness. The answer is simple. The trauma-informed design and deeply affordable development of kauhale make them uniquely suited to help people transition from life on the streets.

For years, homeless advocates have focused on “Housing First” programs. That is, if you first get a homeless individual into stable housing, you can then help them resolve other obstacles like substance disorders, medical issues or mental health challenges. The system relies upon existing “affordable” rental units made truly affordable thanks to government subsidies. And while Housing First has proven successful for many individuals, for countless others it has not lived up to its promise. Individuals often report that housing was isolating because they were forced to move away from support systems they built while unhoused. Others report that fear of isolation kept them from accepting housing in the first place.

The kauhale design concept is built upon a “Community First” model. With each village, we are creating opportunities for like-minded individuals to move off the streets together and support one another through their journey out of homelessness. Shared community spaces such as common kitchens and living areas create places where individuals can connect with one another and onsite service providers. In addition, the deeply affordable nature of kauhale enables those with limited incomes to pay rent without the need for indefinite subsidies, so they can begin a path to self-sufficiency.

HomeAid Hawaii is currently the only nonprofit developer in Hawaii building homes for the homeless. Through our network of volunteers, builder-partners and private donors, we leverage deeply discounted labor and supplies to minimize project costs. Our partnership with the state and counties connects us to underutilized public lands, further reducing overall costs and ensuring rent can remain truly affordable.

The challenge of homeless housing programs has always been how to promote and encourage independence while fostering a sense of belonging. It is a challenge the kauhale program addresses in much the way our ancestors overcame adversity. With limited financial resources, tiny homes on shared land became a place to live independently but also cultivate social and financial capital. My own great-grandparents lived in a tiny home in Kaneohe where they built their lives in a community of support. They would be happy to know that my homeless mother will have a second chance to do the same.

Kauhale is about building homes, but more importantly, it is about rebuilding lives. I hope you will join me in celebrating the Ka Malu Koolau Kauhale and the promise the kauhale program holds for our state.

Kimo Carvalho is executive director HomeAid Hawaii.