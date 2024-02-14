Letter: Help Hawaii caregivers help aging generations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As the sole family caregiver for two parents who are in their 80s, I appreciate the proposed legislative measures to help kupuna and family caregivers (“Prepare now for kupuna housing,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 11).

The older generation has worked hard and contributed to our society throughout their lives. They deserve to be cared for when their health starts declining and need some assistance. This includes their family caregivers who help them age at home.

But caregiving can be expensive. Passing the tax credit bill would help many caregivers in Hawaii.

Susan Baylosis

Makawao

