comscore Letter: Help Hawaii caregivers help aging generations | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Help Hawaii caregivers help aging generations

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

As the sole family caregiver for two parents who are in their 80s, I appreciate the proposed legislative measures to help kupuna and family caregivers (“Prepare now for kupuna housing,” Star-Advertiser, Our View, Feb. 11). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Limit monster home occupants, not rooms

Scroll Up