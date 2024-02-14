Editorial | Letters Letter: What happened to Hawaii’s aloha spirit? Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I know this isn’t a new topic, but what has happened to the aloha spirit? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I know this isn’t a new topic, but what has happened to the aloha spirit? My first experience with the aloha spirit was 30-plus years ago. I was driving and found myself in the middle of the intersection of Date Street and Kapiolani Boulevard. I didn’t know which way I was supposed to turn. Every car patiently waited until I figured it out, allowed me to proceed and then restarted their journeys. Back then if a pedestrian just stood at a corner or crosswalk, cars would stop. Now they speed by. Motorized bikes and scooters speed along sidewalks within inches of people walking. No bells, whistles, call-outs or warnings. The “Kokua Line” regularly publishes stories of mahalo for people doing good deeds. Perhaps it’s time for this paper to run bigger, more prominently placed stories of good deeds to remind everyone what the aloha spirit looks like and feels like. Glenn Emanuel Kakaako EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Limit monster home occupants, not rooms