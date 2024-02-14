Letter: What happened to Hawaii’s aloha spirit?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I know this isn’t a new topic, but what has happened to the aloha spirit?

My first experience with the aloha spirit was 30-plus years ago. I was driving and found myself in the middle of the intersection of Date Street and Kapiolani Boulevard. I didn’t know which way I was supposed to turn. Every car patiently waited until I figured it out, allowed me to proceed and then restarted their journeys.

Back then if a pedestrian just stood at a corner or crosswalk, cars would stop. Now they speed by. Motorized bikes and scooters speed along sidewalks within inches of people walking. No bells, whistles, call-outs or warnings.

The “Kokua Line” regularly publishes stories of mahalo for people doing good deeds. Perhaps it’s time for this paper to run bigger, more prominently placed stories of good deeds to remind everyone what the aloha spirit looks like and feels like.

Glenn Emanuel

Kakaako

