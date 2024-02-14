comscore Tech View: Small businesses can leverage connectivity to draw patrons | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Small businesses can leverage connectivity to draw patrons

  • By Samantha Seger
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • Columnist Samantha Seger

    Columnist Samantha Seger

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples anymore. It’s for friends, families — and businesses. Just like other holidays, Valentine’s Day is a prime opportunity for small businesses to connect with their customers, show appreciation and boost sales. Read more

Previous Story
On the move: Brooke Tongg

Scroll Up