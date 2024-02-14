Tech View: Small businesses can leverage connectivity to draw patrons

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples anymore. It’s for friends, families — and businesses. Just like other holidays, Valentine’s Day is a prime opportunity for small businesses to connect with their customers, show appreciation and boost sales. Read more

Valentine’s Day isn’t just for couples anymore. It’s for friends, families — and businesses. Just like other holidays, Valentine’s Day is a prime opportunity for small businesses to connect with their customers, show appreciation and boost sales. In today’s digital age, utilizing technology is more critical than ever for small businesses looking to capitalize on special occasions. Here are a few ways your business can get creative and leverage connectivity for success during holidays and celebrations throughout the year.

>> Host virtual events: Don’t limit yourself to in-­person-only gatherings. With the rise of remote work, hosting virtual events has become a more accessible way to reach customers. Some virtual or hybrid events include webinars, workshops or livestreamed business tours and product demos. These events engage customers while showcasing all you have to offer. If you’re hosting an in-person pop-up for Valentine’s Day, consider going virtual for an upcoming celebration such as Presidents Day or St. Patrick’s Day.

>> Create engaging content: Leveraging social media platforms, blogs and email can set you apart from your competitors during holidays. Whether it’s sharing Valentine’s Day-themed tips, gift guides for spring or behind-the-scenes sneak peeks around Thanksgiving, a strong online presence is essential (and affordable) for small businesses.

>> Elevate the customer experience: Every customer wants to feel special. Experiences such as personalized emails and coupons, convenient online ordering and free delivery, or 24/7 live chat via social media make your customers feel prioritized. Remaining flexible to meet the needs of your customers can make all the difference for a small business.

So, what do these recommendations have in common? They are all cost- effective, engaging and require modern technology and internet connectivity. It’s hard to host a holiday event, in-person or virtual, without reliable, secure technology and devices. It’s even harder to livestream to your Facebook followers with no Wi-Fi. And you certainly don’t want to chat in real time with multiple customers about a limited-time deal you have going on while dealing with a slow and lagging connection.

Don’t overlook connectivity when planning a successful holiday campaign. In today’s digital-first world, it’s easy to assume that technology and the internet will just work, right? Unfortunately, this isn’t always the case.

That is why it’s important to set aside time to explore your business’s connectivity solutions and think about investing in advanced, future-­proof technology. Fiber internet can set up your business for success now and well into the future.

Compared with cable, fiber technology is more resistant to weather and other factors that could disrupt your business operations. It offers faster upload and download speeds, and is better for the environment, too.

Holidays like Valentine’s Day present a golden opportunity for small businesses to connect with customers and drive sales. With superior connectivity and a bit of planning, you can host virtual events, create engaging content and execute tailored customer experiences.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

Samantha Seger is a marketing manager at Hawaiian Telcom. Reach her at Samantha.seger@hawaiiantel.com.