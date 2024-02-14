UH high-jumper Turban earns weekly league honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lilian Turban of the University of Hawaii track and field team was named the MPSF Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, following her performance at last week’s Husky Classic.

Turban posted the second-best mark in program history in the high jump, clearing 6 feet, 0.5 inches to win the event. The mark is also 18th-best in the nation this season. She then posted a career high in the shot put, finishing sixth with a throw of 43-7.25.

Lombardi, Gonzalez claim wins at MPSFs

The University of Hawaii diving team claimed two victories on Tuesday at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Diving Championship in Mission Viejo, Calif.

The Rainbow Wahine swept the women’s 1-meter event, while the men took home the top two spots in the men’s 3-meter event. Isabelle Lombardi won the 1-meter title with a score of 293.55 in the finals. Elma Lund placed second with a score of 274.10 and Isabella Plantz placed third with a score of 270.85. Juan Gonzalez won the 3-meter event with a score of 413.90, the third-highest score in program history. Mackaby Pennington, who won the event last year, took second with a score of 338.10.

The two wins give Hawaii four total wins over the first two days of the MPSF Championships. Pennington defended his title in the men’s 1-meter event on Monday, with Gonzalez taking second. Lund won the women’s 3-meter title, with Lombardi taking second.