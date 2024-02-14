comscore UH high-jumper Turban earns weekly league honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

UH high-jumper Turban earns weekly league honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:30 p.m.

Lilian Turban of the University of Hawaii track and field team was named the MPSF Athlete of the Week on Tuesday, following her performance at last week’s Husky Classic. Read more

