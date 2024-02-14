Hawaii Grown Report: Basketball, wrestling and more

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Men’s basketball

>> Kahiau Bruhn (Kamehameha), Willamette: Scored eight points and pulled down a career-high 10 rebounds in 18 minutes in an 88-86 loss to Puget Sound.

>> Brandon Chung (Hawaii School for the Deaf and the Blind), Gallaudet: Scored 14 points and pulled down 11 rebounds in an 86-65 loss to Penn State Berks. It was his fourth double-double of the season. Teammate Malosi Viena (Pearl City) found his way into the rotation and contributed five points and seven rebounds in 15 minutes.

>> Jake Holtz (Damien), Whitworth: Had a putback late in a 94-81 win over George Fox to score the 1,000th point of his college career, finishing with nine points in 21 minutes. Holtz has started every game for the Pirates this season and hasn’t missed a game in more than two years.

>> Ryder Hsiung (Punahou), Willamette: Scored 12 points in 32 minutes in an 88-86 loss to Puget Sound, running his streak of games with a 3-pointer to five. Hsiung has started ever game this season and is four away from matching the 50 3-pointers he hit last year.

>> EJ Kapihe (Kamehameha), Wooster: Was perfect on nine shots from the field and scored a career-high 21 points in just 15 minutes of a 97-69 win over Oberlin. The sophomore also had three steals in his first college game with his parents in attendance.

>> Tolu Smith (Kahuku), Mississippi State: Had successive double-doubles last week with 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 75-62 win over Georgia and 13-11 in a 75-51 victory over Missouri. He moved into 10th place on the school’s career rebounds list, passing Dave Williams.

>> Christmas Togiai (Kamehameha), Embry-Riddle: Scored 19 points in a 94-77 win over Pacific Union and then put up 17 with a season-high five 3-pointers in a 76-63 win over Cal Maritime two nights later.

Women’s basketball

>> Malie Marfil (Kamehameha), Mount Mercy: Played all 40 minutes for the first time this season and scored 17 points with six rebounds in an 85-76 overtime loss to Clarke, which is ranked No. 5 in the NAIA.

Men’s wrestling

>> Kanai Tapia (Kamehameha), Menlo: Had his final regular-season event canceled but is ranked No. 3 in the NAIA going into the postseason tournaments after starting the season No. 6. Teammate Rysan Leong (Kalaheo) is ranked fifth after starting the season No. 1.

Women’s wrestling

>> Brianna Funakoshi (Aiea), Life: She opened her day by shutting out Tashayla West of Brewton-Parker for a technical fall, lost to Tehani Soares of Indiana Tech the same way and closed it with a 12-1 stoppage over Giavanna Ablonsky of Emmanuel. The Running Eagles won all four duals they participated in.

>> Haley Narahara (Kamehameha), Menlo: Took the championship at 123 pounds at the Cerritos Open for her first championship of the season. She won her first two matches by tech fall, then took down Leilani Lazaro of Vanguard twice in the last 30 seconds to win her semifinal 9-4, and picked up the title with a first-period pin.

>> Emily Paulino (Kalani), Midland: Went undefeated but took second place at 123 pounds at the Warrior Open in her home gym. Paulino, ranked No. 4 in the NAIA, pinned all three of her opponents in the first period to reach the final and was scheduled to meet teammate Taylor Hood for the championship, but both wrestlers forfeited to share second place.

>> Paige Respicio (Kamehameha), Providence: Won her match by technical fall in a dual with Southern Oregon to give her team a 13-12 lead that it eventually lost on tiebreaker criteria when Lexi Tupuola (Moanalua) was pinned in the final match at 191 pounds. Erin Hikiji (Mililani), Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp (Baldwin) and Sadie Antoque (Castle) also won for the Argos, who got 16 of their 21 points from Hawaii wrestlers.

Women’s water polo

>> Ocean Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Augustana: Opened the season with a hat trick and an assist in a 12-4 victory over Carthage and had an assist and a steal in 11-8 loss to McKendree earlier in the day. Waiahuli Akau (Kamehameha-Hawaii) had two assists against Carthage.

>> Audrey Dexter (‘Iolani), Cal State East Bay: Scored goals on the first two shots of her college career in a 17-5 win over Merced and also had two assists and a steal.

>> Christina Hicks (Punahou), Stanford: Led the Cardinal with four goals in a tense 13-10 win over UC Davis. Hicks scored three of her goals in the second period, helping Stanford go from tied to up by four goals.

Women’s track and field

>> Tatum Moku (Kamehameha), Washington State: Finished second in the pole vault at the Whitworth Invitational, clearing 13 feet but losing by 10 inches to teammate Eva Lowder. She was 5 inches away from her personal record set two weeks earlier.

Men’s volleyball

>> Kupono Browne (‘Iolani), Brigham Young: Tallied a season-high 14 kills in a sweep of Long Island, adding four digs and three aces. He had only two hitting errors.

>> Riley Haine (Punahou), Southern California: Put down 13 kills with six digs in a 3-1 win over UC Irvine. He has improved his point total in four straight matches and has been in double figures in kills four times in his career.