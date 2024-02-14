comscore Locher takes expanded role for Warriors with Yoro’s departure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Locher takes expanded role for Warriors with Yoro’s departure

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.

When the Hawaii football team lost safeties coach Jacob Yoro this past weekend, the Rainbow Warriors activated graduate assistant Nick Locher as a safety mechanism. Read more

