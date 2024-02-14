Scoreboard – February 14, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more

Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

OIA boys, Division I Tournament: Final, Leilehua vs. Mililani, 7:30 p.m. at McKinley. Third place, Kailua vs. Nanakuli, 6 p.m. at higher seed. Fifth place, Kahuku vs. Kalaheo, 6 p.m. at higher seed.

OIA boys, Division II Tournament: Final, Aiea vs. Kaimuki, 5:30 p.m. at McKinley.

ILH boys Varsity II/III: Single-elimination tournament, Hawaii Baptist at Damien, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, Saint Louis at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani/Maryknoll winner at Punahou, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: exhibition, Josai International (Japan) vs. Hawaii, 6 p.m. at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Texas Permian Basin vs. Chaminade, noon and 2 p.m. at Sand Island Park field.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West women: Cal Poly vs. Hawaii, 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH boys Varsity I-AA: Single-elimination tournament, Saint Louis/Kamehameha winner vs. TBD, time/site TBD.

GOLF

College men: John A. Burns Intercollegiate, first round, all day at Ocean Course Hokuala.

SOFTBALL

College: doubleheader, Texas Permian Basin vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.