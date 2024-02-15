Editorial | Letters Letter: HECO’s pilot program hurts more than helps Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaiian Electric’s “shift and save” pilot program will hurt all customers who do not have rooftop solar and batteries to store solar power. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaiian Electric’s “shift and save” pilot program will hurt all customers who do not have rooftop solar and batteries to store solar power. It will hurt many working class people who cannot afford solar panels and batteries — most of whom are not home during the lower daytime rate. HECO’s program is designed to recover revenue loss through the high evening peak rate, but it penalizes families who are not home between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. It will cost more per month for most customers and lower costs for a small number of customers. The evening peak hours are when a vast majority of customers are home with their families for supper, bathing and other activities. How is this fair for all customers? Why penalize customers who don’t have rooftop solar and batteries? Lance Miyake Pearl City EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: At-risk keiki need urgent protection