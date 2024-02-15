Letter: HECO’s pilot program hurts more than helps

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Electric’s “shift and save” pilot program will hurt all customers who do not have rooftop solar and batteries to store solar power. Read more

Hawaiian Electric’s “shift and save” pilot program will hurt all customers who do not have rooftop solar and batteries to store solar power.

It will hurt many working class people who cannot afford solar panels and batteries — most of whom are not home during the lower daytime rate.

HECO’s program is designed to recover revenue loss through the high evening peak rate, but it penalizes families who are not home between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. It will cost more per month for most customers and lower costs for a small number of customers.

The evening peak hours are when a vast majority of customers are home with their families for supper, bathing and other activities.

How is this fair for all customers? Why penalize customers who don’t have rooftop solar and batteries?

Lance Miyake

Pearl City

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter