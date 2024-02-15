Letter: Precautions needed on Big Isle’s Highway 11

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are plenty of “roadside memorials” and wrecked vehicles along the curves of Highway 11 (between mile markers 89 and 104) of Hawaii island. Read more

There are plenty of “roadside memorials” and wrecked vehicles along the curves of Highway 11 (between mile markers 89 and 104) of Hawaii island. Just over one mile of its 15-mile stretch has centerline rumble strips and less than four miles have guardrails on the makai side.

Too many people exceed the 25 to 35 mph speed limit and cross the double-yellow centerline while doing so. Some even pass cars on the many blind curves.

Highway 11 is the only road between Kailua-Kona and points south. Better police enforcement, plus better highway engineering, has been needed for years (decades).

I don’t expect that police would be stationed on the curves 24/7, but an occasional, random presence would help to keep drivers mindful of the dangers of this 15-mile stretch. The warning sign at the beginning of the curves is just not enough.

William (Greg) Kirkpatrick

Kailua-Kona

