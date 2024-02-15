Letter: Put pedal to the metal for green transportation

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Not long ago, the Hawaii Department of Transportation had a podcast called “HDOT Moves.” But actions, or lack of them, speak louder than words. A more accurate title would have been “HDOT Drags Their Feet.”

Many of us have advocated for decades for bike-friendly highways across the state, and efforts to help reduce the amount of vehicle miles Hawaii’s families must travel.

We have one of the most incredible places for bicycling on the planet. Yet HDOT continues to prioritize gas-powered automobile transportation, which is bad for our health and the health of the planet.

Maybe that’s about to change. Kudos to the 14 youths suing HDOT for violating their constitutional rights “to live healthful lives in Hawaii now and into the future.” They are right to be concerned about their future. It is our future as well.

Randy Ching

Kalihi Valley

