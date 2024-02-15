comscore Letter: Put pedal to the metal for green transportation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Put pedal to the metal for green transportation

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018 A bicyclist rides along a bike path on King Street.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2018

    A bicyclist rides along a bike path on King Street.

Not long ago, the Hawaii Department of Transportation had a podcast called “HDOT Moves.” But actions, or lack of them, speak louder than words. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: At-risk keiki need urgent protection

Scroll Up