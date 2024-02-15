Letter: Waipio soccer field’s sad state bodes ill for city

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I enjoyed watching the boys’ state high school soccer championships on Saturday on a Spectrum Cable channel. However, I was shocked and dismayed at the condition of the playing surface at the stadium field at Waipio Soccer Park. Read more

It has been the home field for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine soccer team and has hosted many tournaments, high school championships, etc., but it has never looked so bad.

About 60% to 70% of the field’s once lush grass is brown and dead looking. There are large dirt spots sticking through in many locations. It is shameful that the city Parks Department has let such a wonderful facility fall into such disrepair.

If the city can’t maintain a soccer field that is regularly featured on TV and has its own dedicated water source, how will it maintain the rail system?

Dale Jensen

Kailua

