Family members indicted in child's death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:35 p.m.
    Brandy Blas, left, Thomas Blas and Debra Geron were indicted for the murder of the couple’s 10-year-old foster child, Geanna Bradley.

A Wahiawa couple indicted Wednesday for the murder of their 10-year-old foster child, Geanna Bradley, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted because the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel,” according to a 61-page indictment. Read more

