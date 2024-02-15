Military begins sampling soil at Puuloa Range

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Experts will collect soil samples from almost 3,000 feet of shoreline fronting Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach over two days. The sampling area was measured and divided into grids on Wednesday.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, areas along the shoreline were measured out.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Loleni Coleman, left, was part of a crew taking soil samples on Wednesday from areas near Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach.