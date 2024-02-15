comscore Military begins sampling soil at Puuloa Range | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Military begins sampling soil at Puuloa Range

  • By Kacie Yamamoto kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:26 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Experts will collect soil samples from almost 3,000 feet of shoreline fronting Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach over two days. The sampling area was measured and divided into grids on Wednesday.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, areas along the shoreline were measured out.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Loleni Coleman, left, was part of a crew taking soil samples on Wednesday from areas near Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach.

Two days of soil sampling got under way at Puuloa Range Training Facility in Ewa Beach early Wednesday morning, three months after the military, state and community finalized a plan to address concerns regarding potential lead poisoning of the soil. Read more

